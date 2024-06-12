Dodgers acquire Cavan Biggio and cash from Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired infielder-outfielder Cavan Biggio and cash from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher. Biggio arrived at Dodger Stadium and was in the starting lineup against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. He was designated for assignment last week after batting .200 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 44 games for the Blue Jays this season. Biggio spent six seasons with Toronto after being drafted by the organization in 2016 out of Notre Dame. Fisher had a 5.86 ERA in 15 games for Double-A Tulsa this season, along with 30 strikeouts in 19 innings. The Dodgers optioned outfielder Miguel Vargas to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

