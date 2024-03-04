Dodgers acquire Andre Lipcius from Tigers and place Clayton Kershaw on 60-day injured list

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired infielder Andre Lipcius from the Detroit Tigers for cash. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred pitcher Clayton Kershaw to the 60-day injured list. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has said he expects to return in July or August after recovering from shoulder surgery he had in November. Lipcius hit .286 with a double and a home run in 13 games for the Tigers last season. The 25-year-old was designated for assignment last week.

