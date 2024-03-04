Dodgers acquire Andre Lipcius from Tigers and place Clayton Kershaw on 60-day injured list

By The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers Andre Lipcius beats the tag at the plate by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Alex Jackson to score on an RBI single by Justice Biggie in the third inning of a spring training baseball game in Port Charlotte, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired infielder Andre Lipcius from the Detroit Tigers for cash. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred pitcher Clayton Kershaw to the 60-day injured list. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has said he expects to return in July or August after recovering from shoulder surgery he had in November. Lipcius hit .286 with a double and a home run in 13 games for the Tigers last season. The 25-year-old was designated for assignment last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.