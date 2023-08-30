Dobbs gets another chance to start in the NFL, at least for a little while

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — After six long seasons bouncing around the NFL, Joshua Dobbs has a golden opportunity to emerge as the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. For a little while, anyway. The 28-year-old Dobbs was acquired by the Cardinals last week in a deal with the Cleveland Browns as the franchise continues its search for a quarterback who can man the position until starter Kyler Murray returns from a knee injury suffered last season. Dobbs arrives in the desert less than two weeks before the Cardinals open their season at Washington in Week 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.