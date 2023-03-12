Doan grabs late winner for Freiburg to leave Hoffenheim last

BERLIN (AP) — Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan has struck late for Freiburg to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 and leave American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team bottom of the Bundesliga. It’s Matarazzo‘s fifth defeat in five games since taking over as Hoffenheim coach and it stretched the team’s winless run to 14 games. Doan’s winner lifted Freiburg to fourth place. Union Berlin is a point behind before its game later at Wolfsburg. Bayer Leverkusen plays at Werder Bremen.

