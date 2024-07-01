Do you speak cycling? Tour de France lingo features fries, potatoes and lanterns

As Tour de France riders continue their three-week odyssey, some are wondering which cyclist will emerge as the race’s new “patron.” And, of course, who will be the “lanterne rouge” when the race reaches its finish in Nice on July 21. Before that, some top contenders will probably “go through the window.” “Baroudeurs” will launch solo raids, “punchers” will be on the attack and some riders might be tempted to “turn the lights on.” Make any sense? Probably not unless you’re a dedicated fan accustomed to hearing cycling jargon. Below is a quick glossary to some of the Tour’s more significant French expressions.

