Do-it-all Vasko rallies Coastal Carolina past Old Dominion with less than a minute left

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Vasko accounted for 350 total yards and two touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass to Sam Pinckney with 23 seconds left gave Coastal Carolina a 28-24 win over Old Dominion. Vasko helped orchestrate a seven-play, 78-yard that took 57 seconds. The big play came when Vasko found Kyre Duplessis for a 32-yard reception. Trailing 21-6, Vasko sprinted down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown to get Coastal Carolina back in it with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Vasko threw for 180 yards, a touchdown and interception. He carried it 21 times for 170 yards, including the long scoring run. Grant Wilson threw for 172 yards with three touchdowns for the Monarchs.

