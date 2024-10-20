Do-it-all tight end Tyler Warren brings a new dimension to No. 3 Penn State’s offense

By TRAVIS JOHNSON The Associated Press
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) makes a catch while being tackled by Southern California safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Andy Kotelnicki has coached plenty of versatile players over the years. None of them could do what Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is doing. The hulking 6-foot-6, 260-pound Warren lined up in nine different spots, went in motion seven times, blocked, carried the ball, caught the ball and pitched the ball all on No. 3 Penn State’s first possession last week in an overtime win at Southern California. He finished with an FBS record-tying 17 catches. The Nittany Lions travel to Wisconsin on Saturday having shown a new Warren wrinkle nearly every week.

