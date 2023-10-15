Do-it-all Grainger throws, runs Georgia State past Marshall 41-24

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for 234 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores and Georgia State beat Marshall 41-24. Up 27-24 entering the fourth quarter, Georgia State (5-1, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) sealed it when Grainger ran it in from the 2 to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Marcus Carroll, who ran for 159 yards on 28 carries, scored from 2 with 1:42 left to end the scoring. Cam Fancher threw for 301 yards and a touchdown and Rasheen Ali ran for 103 yards on 18 carries and two scores for Marshall.

