DL Ty Clemons’ 55-yard score off INT and WR Reed Harris’ splendid TD catch carry BC past Pitt, 34-23

BOSTON (AP) — Defensive tackle Ty Clemons returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown, Reed Harris made a leaping 28-yard TD grab over a defensive back and Boston College beat Pittsburgh 34-23 on Saturday. Jordan McDonald had a 36-yard scoring run and Kye Robichaux added a 2-yarder for the Eagles. Grayson James completed 20-of-28 passes for 253 yards with two TDs for BC, which completed its first six-win season (6-1) at home since 2009. Making his second start of the season after starting QB Eli Holstein left last week’s lopsided loss at Louisville early with a leg injury, Nate Yarnell went 23 of 42 for 296 yards with three TD passes _two to Gavin Bartholomew _ for Pittsburgh, which lost its fifth straight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.