DL Michael Brockers, first-round pick in 2012, announces retirement after 11-year NFL career

Michael Brockers, a 2012 first-round draft pick who played on the defensive line for two NFL teams over 11 seasons, said he’s retiring from football. The 33-year-old Brockers, who didn’t play in 2023, made the announcement on Instagram. The Rams took Brockers out of LSU with the No. 14 overall pick in 2012 and he played alongside Aaron Donald for most of his nine seasons with the team. He was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021 and released in February 2023. Brockers was a starter in 157 of his 160 career games and finished with 29 sacks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.