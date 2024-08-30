DL Hall works 7 scoreless, Brewers score 10 in 9th to beat Reds 14-0 and sweep doubleheader

CINCINNATI (AP) — DL Hall worked seven scoreless innings in the best start of his career, Willy Adames and Rhys Hoskins each homered and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored 10 runs in the ninth inning to pound the Cincinnati Reds 14-0 on Friday night and sweep a doubleheader.

The NL Central-leading Brewers won the opener 5-4 when automatic runner Eric Haase scored on a double play in the 10th inning, and Devin Williams made it stand up.

Making his sixth start of the season and seventh of his career, Hall (1-1) worked past the sixth inning for the first time in his first scoreless start. The 25-year-old left-hander, acquired in the offseason trade that sent ace Corbin Burnes to Baltimore, made his second appearance since returning from a left knee sprain that sidelined him in April.

Hall was in command throughout, allowing four hits and one walk and throwing just 83 pitches. He struck out nine Reds batters in 4 2/3 innings in his previous start on Aug. 11.

Garrett Mitchell homered for Milwaukee in the sixth inning to make it 2-0 and Hoskins hit a two-run shot in the seventh. Then the game got out of hand in the ninth.

Hoskins hit an RBI single against Yosver Zulueta and Adames followed with a three-run homer, at which point Reds manager David Bell brought in catcher Luke Maile to pitch. Throwing fastballs in the mid-60s, Maile gave up five straight hits before he retired Blake Perkins on a sacrifice fly. William Contreras followed with a two-run homer before Maile finally ended the inning, getting Hoskins to fly out.

