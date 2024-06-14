DL Calais Campbell signing with Dolphins for 17th NFL season, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Calais Campbell has agreed to join the Miami Dolphins for his 17th NFL season, a person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. The six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman will join his fifth NFL team and add experience and depth to a Dolphins group looking for a third-straight playoff berth. The signing was first reported by NFL Network. Campbell had 6 1/2 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 17 games with Atlanta last season. He has 105 1/2 career sacks.

