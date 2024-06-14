DL Calais Campbell signing with Dolphins for 17th NFL season, AP source says

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) works against Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during an NFL football game Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. A person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press that six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Campbell has agreed to join the Miami Dolphins for his 17th NFL season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Calais Campbell has agreed to join the Miami Dolphins for his 17th NFL season, a person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. The six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman will join his fifth NFL team and add experience and depth to a Dolphins group looking for a third-straight playoff berth. The signing was first reported by NFL Network. Campbell had 6 1/2 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 17 games with Atlanta last season. He has 105 1/2 career sacks.

