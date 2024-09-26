DL Bear Alexander to redshirt remainder of season for No. 13 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California defensive lineman Bear Alexander has decided to take a redshirt year after having a diminished role on the No. 13 Trojans’ defense over the first three games of this season. Alexander is in his third season of college football, transferring to USC last year after playing at Georgia as a freshman. He was one of the most coveted defensive line recruits in the nation. Alexander had 47 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks last season while earning honorable mention all-conference honors for the Trojans, but his role has shrunk this year on new coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s defense.

