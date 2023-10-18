DK Metcalf says style won’t change after the Seattle WR picks up another notable penalty

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf says he has no intention of changing his style of play even after picking up another personal foul penalty last week against Cincinnati. Metcalf took a defiant tone when asked about picking up yet another significant penalty. This time it was an unnecessary roughness penalty blocking on Cincinnati’s Cam Taylor-Britt last week against the Bengals where Metcalf was flagged 35 yards from where the ball was snapped. It was the fourth time this season Metcalf was given a 15-yard penalty — one was offsetting — and the second one where his actions weren’t directly related to the play.

