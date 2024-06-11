DK Metcalf excited for Seahawks future with Mike Macdonald, thankful for time with Pete Carroll

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf was present for the start of the Seattle Seahawks minicamp after spending the majority of the offseason program away from the team. He was around for a few of the offseason workouts but was mostly on his own. Metcalf says he’s excited about the direction of the team under new coach Mike Macdonald and what Seattle’s offense can look like under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Metcalf was also thankful for the time he had under Pete Carroll, who was let go after last season. Carroll was the only head coach Metcalf had in the NFL. Metcalf says Carroll was largely responsible for his success in the NFL so far.

