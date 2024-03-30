Djordje Mihailovic has 2 goals in closing minutes as Rapids beat LAFC 3-2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored two goals in the closing minutes to help the Colorado Rapids beat Los Angeles FC 3-2. Mihailovic gave Colorado its first lead when he scored on a half-volley in the 90th minute. Eduard Atutesta scored for the second consecutive game to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the eighth and had an assist. David Martínez, an 18-year-old rookie, came on in the 63rd minute and netted his first MLS goal in the 76th to make it 2-1. Mihailovic answered with a goal on a free kick in the 83rd minute, Martínez was shown his second yellow card about 2 minutes later and LAFC played a man down the rest of the way.

