Djokovic’s US Open loss makes 2024 the first year since 2002 without a Slam title for the Big Three

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic wrapped up his first Grand Slam season since 2017 without at least one major championship. Does his third-round loss at the U.S. Open against Alexei Popyrin on Friday night hold a deeper meaning? Djokovic lamented the way he played in New York but wasn’t ready to make any grand pronouncements. There was another significant statistic associated with his exit. This marks the first year since 2002 that no member of the Big Three of men’s tennis won a Slam trophy. Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have combined for a total of 66 since Federer won the group’s first at Wimbledon in 2003.

