Djokovic wins a 3-set battle with Rublev to set up Paris Masters final against Dimitrov

By The Associated Press
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the semifinal of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was made to fight for more than three hours by Andrey Rublev in their semifinal match before earning the right to play for a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters. Djokovic overcame a slow start to rally past his Russian opponent 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and maintain his perfect record in the semifinals at the indoor tournament. Djokovic will take on Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday’s final. The Bulgarian overcame strong resistance from seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3) victory.

