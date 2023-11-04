Djokovic wins a 3-set battle with Rublev to set up Paris Masters final against Dimitrov

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was made to fight for more than three hours by Andrey Rublev in their semifinal match before earning the right to play for a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters. Djokovic overcame a slow start to rally past his Russian opponent 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and maintain his perfect record in the semifinals at the indoor tournament. Djokovic will take on Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday’s final. The Bulgarian overcame strong resistance from seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3) victory.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.