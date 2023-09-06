Djokovic to take part in Ryder Cup All-Star golf match before upcoming event in Italy

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic will replace his tennis racket with a golf club when he competes in the All-Star match preceding the upcoming Ryder Cup outside Rome. Djokovic, Formula One driver Carlos Sainz and soccer players Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko were among those named to compete in the Sept. 27 event by Ryder Cup Europe. American actress Kathryn Newton and former Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz were also named to the teams that will be led by former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin. The Ryder Cup will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone course.

