Djokovic to return to Indian Wells for 1st time in 5 years, joined by Nadal, Alcaraz, Swiatek, Osaka

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Novak Djokovic is returning to the BNP Paribas Open for the first time in five years in pursuit of a record sixth title in the Southern California desert. The world’s top-ranked male player last competed at Indian Wells in 2019, when he lost in the third round. Djokovic didn’t play in the desert the last four years because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The U.S. required noncitizen visitors to be vaccinated through last spring. Three-time winner Rafael Nadal returns coming off an injury that kept him out of the Australian Open. On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka are in the field for event to be played March 3-17 at Indian Wells.

