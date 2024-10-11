Djokovic to meet Fritz in Shanghai semis and Sabalenka to play Gauff in Wuhan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz advanced to a semifinal matchup at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

Four-time champion Djokovic fought back from a set down to beat Czech player Jakub Mensik 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Mensik, ranked 65th, Mensik had 17 aces, but he also made six double-faults and 32 unforced errors. It was their first career meeting.

“We went toe-to-toe until the last moment,” Djokovic said.

“I stayed collected and started off very well in the second (set), I felt that we both had a physical crisis at the beginning of the set. We pushed each other a lot, a lot of long rallies. A tough battle, almost two and a half hours.”

Taylor Fritz of the United States reacts during the men's singles quarterfinals match against David Goffin of Belgium in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong

While Djokovic reached a 77th Masters semifinal, Fritz will play his fifth Masters semifinal after a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium.

The American was in control throughout and converted three of his seven break points.

“I feel like sometimes it takes a couple of matches to find my routines, to find what feels good and what is working for me,” Fritz said. “I feel like once I get past the first two rounds, I feel very locked in. I’ve come this far already, so I might as well really dial it in and I’m just enjoying being here.”

Djokovic has won all nine matches he has played against Fritz.

In the other semifinal on Saturday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will face Tomas Machac, who toppled second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Wuhan Open

Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka served up a masterclass to beat Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-2, 6-2 and maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open.

The Belarussian fired 42 winners in 16 games, and advanced to her eighth semifinal of the year. There, she’ll meet fourth-ranked Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka, the U.S. Open champion, is 15-0 in Wuhan after winning the title on her first appearance in 2018 and defending her crown in 2019 before the tournament took a five-year hiatus from the calendar.

Earlier Friday, Gauff’s impressive Asian swing showed no signs of ending as she routed Poland’s Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 for her 50th win of the season.

It was also the American’s ninth straight win in China, a streak which includes the China Open title last week, and never looked in doubt as Gauff broke the No. 45-ranked Linette four times and struck 19 winners to Linette’s 13.

“I’m really happy with how I played,” Gauff said. “Obviously a smooth first set. Happy I was able to close it out on my serve.”

It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise an impressive week for the 32-year-old Linette who reached her biggest quarterfinal.

The 51st-ranked Wang Xinyu of China, who beat third-ranked Jessica Pegula in the third round, squeezed past Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Wang will next play compatriot and Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, who beat sixth-ranked Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.