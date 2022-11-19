Djokovic to face Ruud in final as he bids to match record

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. The Serb will face the third-seeded Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record. Djokovic won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in Turin. Ruud took just 68 minutes to see off Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4. Djokovic also stands to claim the largest payday in tennis history with $4,740,300 on offer for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

