Djokovic to face Ruud in final as he bids to match record

By The Associated Press
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against United States' Taylor Fritz during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. The Serb will face the third-seeded Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record. Djokovic won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in Turin. Ruud took just 68 minutes to see off Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4. Djokovic also stands to claim the largest payday in tennis history with $4,740,300 on offer for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.