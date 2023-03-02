Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 and will now face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Championships. The five-time Dubai champion’s 20th straight victory set the stage for a last-four match against Medvedev who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 in the nightcap at the hard-court tournament. Defending Dubai champion Andrey Rublev will face Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal match. Rublev advanced by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp, while Zverev topped Lorenzo Sonego both in straight sets.

