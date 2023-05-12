Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Rome win, Swiatek cruises

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic was tested by 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 7-6 (5), 6-2 opening win at the Italian Open. Djokovic is aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico as he prepares for the French Open. He twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set. Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis. In women’s action, Iga Swiatek opened her bid for a third straight Rome title by routing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0.

