Djokovic takes revenge over Musetti at Monte Carlo Masters. Medvedev loses to Khachanov

MONACO (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is back in the quarterfinals at the Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 Thursday at the clay-court tournament. Djokovic, a two-time Monte Carlo champion, gained revenge over Musetti, who beat him last year at the Country Club in the third round. Djokovic converted five of six break points. Djokovic’s next opponent will be Alex de Minaur. Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev. Khachanov will next play two-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Alexander Zverev 7-5, 7-6.

