Djokovic takes part in the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Novak Djokovic took part in the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires. The tennis great is in Argentina to play an exhibition match on Sunday with former U.S. Open champion Juan Martín del Potro, who is retiring from tennis. Djokovic, the owner of a men’s record 24 Grand Slam titles, helped to carry the Copa trophy onto the pitch. He did not express a preference for the Brazilian finalists Botafogo and Atletico Mineiro at Monumental de Nunes Stadium.

