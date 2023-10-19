Djokovic, Swiatek headline United Cup team event in Sydney and Perth ahead of Australian Open

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will headline the new-look United Cup mixed team event in Perth and Sydney from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7 as one of the key warm-up tournaments for the Australian Open. Team Poland will be led by world No. 2 and four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz. They are the top seed for the 2024 edition after the entries from the top 16 countries were released by Tennis Australia. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari will lead No.2-seeded Greece. The defending champion United States featuring Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz are seeded third. No. 4 seed France will be led by Caroline Garcia and Adrian Mannarino.

