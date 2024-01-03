Djokovic struggles with wrist injury as Australia stuns Serbia in quarterfinals of United Cup

By The Associated Press
Caroline Garcia of France waves after defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in their United Cup tennis match in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker]

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic continued to struggle with his wrist injury as Australia stunned Serbia with a 3-0 win in the quarterfinals of the United Cup in Perth. Poland also qualified for the semifinals with a 3-0 win over China. France and Greece completed sweeps of Italy and Canada respectively to progress to the quarterfinals. Djokovic had a problem with his right wrist but still found a way past Jiri Lehecka in Serbia’s previous match against the Czech Republic. However, the world No. 1 consistently struggled against Alex de Minaur as the Australian player won 6-4, 6-4.

