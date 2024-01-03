Djokovic struggles with wrist injury as Australia stuns Serbia in quarterfinals of United Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic continued to struggle with his wrist injury as Australia stunned Serbia with a 3-0 win in the quarterfinals of the United Cup in Perth. Poland also qualified for the semifinals with a 3-0 win over China. France and Greece completed sweeps of Italy and Canada respectively to progress to the quarterfinals. Djokovic had a problem with his right wrist but still found a way past Jiri Lehecka in Serbia’s previous match against the Czech Republic. However, the world No. 1 consistently struggled against Alex de Minaur as the Australian player won 6-4, 6-4.

