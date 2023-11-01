Djokovic starts Paris Masters with win over Etcheverry. Medvedev out of year-end No. 1 contention

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic demonstrated his desire to finish the season as the No. 1 men’s player for a record eighth time by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Paris Masters. Djokovic was competing in his first singles match since mid-September when he played for Serbia in the Davis Cup group stage. Daniil Medvedev dropped out of contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking by losing to Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) and then was booed off the court after remonstrating with the crowd during the match. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who lost on Tuesday, is the only player who can overtake Djokovic. Djokovic can’t clinch the year-end No. 1 spot in Paris.

