Djokovic starts Paris Masters with win over Etcheverry. Medvedev out of year-end No. 1 contention

By The Associated Press
Serbia's Novak Djokovic thumbs up after defeating Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, at the Accor Arena, Wednesday Nov.1, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic demonstrated his desire to finish the season as the No. 1 men’s player for a record eighth time by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Paris Masters. Djokovic was competing in his first singles match since mid-September when he played for Serbia in the Davis Cup group stage. Daniil Medvedev dropped out of contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking by losing to Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) and then was booed off the court after remonstrating with the crowd during the match. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who lost on Tuesday, is the only player who can overtake Djokovic. Djokovic can’t clinch the year-end No. 1 spot in Paris.

