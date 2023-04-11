Djokovic opens clay-court season with straight-set win

MONACO (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic started his clay-court season with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against qualifier Ivan Gakhov at the Monte Carlo Masters. The two-time Monte Carlo champion had not played since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships five weeks ago, which ended the Australian Open champion’s 20-match winning streak. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the two-time defending champion, joined Djokovic in the third round after his opponent retired with a wrist injury. Alexander Zverev also started his clay season with a win but dropped a set in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik. Two-time semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov advanced by beating American Ben Shelton 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

