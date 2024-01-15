Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year for a record eighth time ahead of Jokic

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Novak Djokovic has been named the Best Balkan Athlete of the year for a record eighth time, ahead of NBA star Nikola Jokic. The 36-year-old Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles in 2023 to take his record tally to 24, while Jokic was named the NBA Finals MVP after leading the Denver Nuggets to the title. Both are from Serbia. The results of the annual poll were published by the Bulgarian News Agency. A total of 58 athletes received votes in the poll this year, with Bulgarian basketball player Alexandar Vezenkov coming third.

