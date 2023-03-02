Djokovic motors into Dubai semifinals, Rublev to face Zverev

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic stayed unbeaten this season by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the semifinals at the Dubai Championships. The five-time Dubai champion’s 20th straight victory sets up a possible last-four match against former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev who was playing Borna Coric later at the hard-court tournament. Defending Dubai champion Andrey Rublev will face Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal match. Rublev advanced by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp, while Zverev topped Lorenzo Sonego both in straight sets.

