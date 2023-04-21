Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) — Novak Djokovic has lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time. Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances and missed three set points in the tiebreaker. His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid. Lajovic says “Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened.” Djokovic says, “I’m happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”

