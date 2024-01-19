Djokovic into the 4th round after beating Etcheverry in his 100th Australian Open match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is starting to get into Grand Slam form. The top-ranked Djokovic won in straight sets Friday for the first time in the tournament with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his 100th match at the Australian Open. The 24-time major winner is 92-8 at Melbourne Park, where he’s won the title 10 times and is on a 31-match winning streak. He’s just the third player to reach the century milestone in Australia after Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

