Djokovic grouped with Sinner, Tsitsipas, Rune at ATP Finals. Alcaraz faces Medvedev, Rublev, Zverev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been placed in a group with home favorite Jannik Sinner for the ATP Finals in Turin. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune have also been drawn in the Green Group for the round-robin stage. Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in the Red Group. The top two from each group will advance to the semifinals. Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time. He needs to win just one match to end the year as world No. 1. The tournament starts Sunday and the final is scheduled for Nov. 19.

