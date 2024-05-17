Djokovic gets late wild card to Geneva Open in bid for more clay action before Roland Garros

GENEVA (AP) — Novak Djokovic is a surprise entry for the Geneva Open, the last men’s warmup for the French Open. Geneva organizers say the top-ranked Djokovic got the last wild card on Friday to their event that starts on Sunday. Andy Murray also has a wild card and could meet Djokovic in the second round. They have not played against each other in seven years. Djokovic will turn 37 on Wednesday while in Geneva for his first tournament in Switzerland since 2011. Djokovic unexpectedly loss last Sunday in the third round of the Italian Open. It’s left Djokovic looking for more games on clay before heading to Paris to defend his title at Roland Garros.

