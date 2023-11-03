Djokovic gets his revenge by beating defending champion Rune to reach Paris Masters semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic took his revenge over defending champion Holger Rune to reach the semifinals of the Paris Masters after a nearly three-hour battle. The Dane beat Djokovic in last year’s final but could not prevail this time. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4. The top-ranked Djokovic, a six-time champion at the Paris Masters, advanced to the last four for the ninth time. The result extended Djokovic’s winning streak to 16 matches. He will meet Andrey Rublev or Alex de Minaur for a place in the final. Grigor Dimitrov also booked his spot in the semifinals with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.