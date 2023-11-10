Djokovic faces ‘Young Gen’ challenge from Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune at ATP Finals in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has already done well enough at holding off the rise of the so-called “Next Gen” by keeping players like Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev from winning more titles. Now Djokovic is joined by the three players who are being labeled the “Young Gen” at the ATP Finals. There’s 20-year-olds Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune and 22-year-old Jannik Sinner. Djokovic says that “being able to be compete with the young guys is always extra motivation for me.” The 24-time Grand Slam champion adds “that inspires me even more to play my best tennis.” Play at the event in Turin for the year’s top eight players opens Sunday.

