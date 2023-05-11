Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic is right where he wants to be after a slow start to his clay-court season. He’s back at the Italian Open. It’s the clay event where he’s had his most success. The top-ranked Serb is a six-time champion in Rome and six-time runner-up. He says that hopefully it can serve as “a great, great springboard for me to what’s coming up in Paris where I want to play my best.” The French Open starts at the end of the month and Djokovic is hoping to add a third title at Roland Garros after his victories in 2016 and 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.