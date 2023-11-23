Djokovic eases past Norrie to send Serbia to Davis Cup semifinals. Sinner’s Italy beats Netherlands

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Novak Djokovic has become the outright most successful Serbian player in the history of the Davis Cup. He took his nation to the semifinals for the second time in three years with his 21st straight singles victory on Thursday. The top-ranked Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to give Serbia a 2-0 victory over Great Britain and set up a last-four encounter with Jannik Sinner’s Italy on Saturday in the top team event in men’s tennis. It was a record 44th Davis Cup match win overall for Djokovic. That moved him one ahead of Nenad Zimonjic. Djokovic has 40 singles wins for his country. The Italians beat the Netherlands 2-1. Australia and Finland will meet in the other semifinal match.

