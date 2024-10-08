Djokovic eases into Shanghai Masters fourth round to face Safiullin who beat Tiafoe

SHANGHAI (AP) — Novak Djokovic has eased to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Flavio Cobolli in the third round at the Shanghai Masters. The fourth-seeded Djokovic next faces Roman Safiullin, who upset the 13th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday. Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Daniil Medvedev after beating Alexandre Muller 6-3, 7-5. The fifth-ranked Medvedev has a commanding 9-4 lead head to head. No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton put away Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets to line up top seed Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. At the Wuhan Open, Katerina Siniakova won 6-3, 6-1 over beat Alexandra Eala of the Philippines and next faces defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.