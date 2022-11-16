Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic has eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament. Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record six titles at the event. His last victory came in 2015. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (11), 7-6 (1) in the other group match. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was eliminated on Tuesday after his second loss of the tournament. Casper Ruud has also booked his place in the semifinals.

