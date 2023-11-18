Djokovic dispatches Alcaraz at ATP Finals to set up title match against home favorite Sinner

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will be bidding for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title when he takes on home favorite Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final after both won their semifinal matches.

Djokovic took less than 90 minutes to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in a match between the top two ranked players on Saturday night, after Sinner had earlier dispatched Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer on six titles at the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players, while Sinner is the first Italian to reach the final.

However, Sinner recorded his first-ever victory over Djokovic earlier this week and the Serbian will also have to contend again with a passionate, partisan crowd.

He had plenty of support in Turin on Saturday, with many chanting his name between points.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni

PERFECT SINNER

Sinner has won all four of his matches at the ATP Finals, including that mesmerizing victory over Djokovic earlier this week.

Sinner has been fervently backed by the fans in Turin — with the orange-clad “Carota Boys” ever present — and the 22-year-old raised his arms to the joyous crowd after serving the match out to love against 2020 champion Medvedev.

“It is a privilege to have this kind of pressure,” Sinner said. “The crowd has given me so much energy.

“It was a very difficult match. He started better than me, then I somehow managed to get the break and then I felt a bit better.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.