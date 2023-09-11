Djokovic celebrates No. 24 with a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who wore that number and became a friend

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic couldn’t think about No. 24 without thinking of Kobe Bryant. So after winning the U.S. Open on Sunday night for a historic 24th Grand Slam title, Djokovic put on a blue T-shirt that honored the Los Angeles Lakers great. The shirt read “Mamba Forever” on the front, along with pictures of Bryant and Djokovic. On the back in purple was the No. 24, one of two numbers Bryant wore during his Hall of Fame career. Djokovic said he came up with the idea about a week ago as a way to honor his friend, who died in 2020 in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

