Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan, and at the Paris Masters. Andrey Rublev won a 37-shot rally on his fifth match point to seal a 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the other Red Group match.

