Djokovic beats Tsitsipas again, faces Rune in Paris final

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title. The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Holger Rune, who has never been in a Masters final. The 19-year-old Dane earlier beat eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2. Rune has won both of his career titles this year and reached his fourth straight final of the season. He ended Auger-Aliassime’s 16-match winning run and the Canadian’s bid for a fourth straight title.

