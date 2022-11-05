Djokovic beats Tsitsipas again, faces Rune in Paris final

By The Associated Press
Holger Rune from Denmark celebrates after winning his semi final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Accor Arena in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title. The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Holger Rune, who has never been in a Masters final. The 19-year-old Dane earlier beat eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2. Rune has won both of his career titles this year and reached his fourth straight final of the season. He ended Auger-Aliassime’s 16-match winning run and the Canadian’s bid for a fourth straight title.

