Djokovic beats Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3 to reach Geneva Open quarterfinals on his 37th birthday

GENEVA (AP) — Novak Djokovic celebrated his 37th birthday by beating unseeded Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Geneva Open. It was the 1,100th victory for the World No. 1 at ATP tournaments. Djokovic rallied from 3-0 down in the final set by winning six straight games. He converted his second match point when Hanfmann’s forehand hit the net. The second-round match had earlier been suspended because of rain with Djokovic trying to serve out the first set 5-3, deuce. Djokovic received a wild card at the clay-court warmup for the French Open where he’s set to defend his title.

