Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters. Cressy saved three break points in the eighth game but then hit two double-faults in the tiebreaker, which Djokovic won with an ace. Cressy also double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic, who broke with a forehand return winner. The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley. Earlier, Andrey Rublev improved his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals by cruising past John Isner 6-2, 6-3.

