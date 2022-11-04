Djokovic and Tsitsipas reach Paris semis, Alcaraz retires

By The Associated Press
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is treated during his quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Holger Rune from Denmark, at the Accor Arena, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the fifth-seeded Greek beat unseeded American Tommy Paul. Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2 overall. Unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark advanced to the semis after eliminating top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. Rune was leading 6-3 and 3-1 in the second set tiebreaker when the U.S. Open champion Alcaraz retired. This was a few minutes after he had treatment on an abdominal muscle. Rune reached his first semis at Masters level and plays eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4.

