Djokovic and Tsitsipas reach Paris semis, Alcaraz retires

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the fifth-seeded Greek beat unseeded American Tommy Paul. Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2 overall. Unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark advanced to the semis after eliminating top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. Rune was leading 6-3 and 3-1 in the second set tiebreaker when the U.S. Open champion Alcaraz retired. This was a few minutes after he had treatment on an abdominal muscle. Rune reached his first semis at Masters level and plays eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.