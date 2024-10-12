Djokovic and Sinner reach Shanghai Masters final. Sabalenka rallies over Gauff at Wuhan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will chase his seventh ATP title of the year in the Shanghai Masters final after beating Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5. Victory ensures Sinner will be the first Italian to become the ATP year-end No. 1. His 64th match win of the year set up a final against Novak Djokovic, who overcame physical discomfort to beat seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (6). He moved closer to a 100th career title and a record-extending fifth at Shanghai. At the Wuhan Open semifinals, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied to beat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to her third straight Wuhan final. Sabalenka faces Paris Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen in the final after she beat No. 51-ranked Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-4 in an all-Chinese match.

