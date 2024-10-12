Djokovic and Sinner reach Shanghai Masters final. Sabalenka rallies over Gauff at Wuhan

By The Associated Press
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles semifinals match against Machac of the Czech Republic in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will chase his seventh ATP title of the year in the Shanghai Masters final after beating Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5. Victory ensures Sinner will be the first Italian to become the ATP year-end No. 1. His 64th match win of the year set up a final against Novak Djokovic, who overcame physical discomfort to beat seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (6). He moved closer to a 100th career title and a record-extending fifth at Shanghai. At the Wuhan Open semifinals, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied to beat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to her third straight Wuhan final. Sabalenka faces Paris Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen in the final after she beat No. 51-ranked Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-4 in an all-Chinese match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.